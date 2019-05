× Wednesday Days of Our Lives moving to 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning

Due to extended weather coverage this afternoon, today’s Days of Our Lives episode will air in full at 2:30 Thursday morning.

Yesterday’s missed episode of Rachael Ray will be moved to air in full at 2:30 Friday morning.

To capture either of these programs, DVR users will need to record 2:30 a.m. Early Today as well as 3 a.m. Early Today to get the full hour of both programs since the TV Guides will not be updated.