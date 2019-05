× Wednesday Jeopardy! moving to 2 a.m. Thursday

Due to extended weather coverage this afternoon, today’s Jeopardy! episode will air in full at 2 Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s Days of Our Lives will air at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

To capture Jeopardy! at 2 a.m., DVR users will need to set their DVRs to record Right This Minute.

To capture Days of Our Lives, DVR users will need to record 2:30 a.m. Early Today.