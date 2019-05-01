× Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting EMSA medic, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an EMSA medic and attempted to bite at officers.

On April 30, officers responded to the area near NE 36th and Bryant for a priority call due to a combative patient with EMSA.

When police arrived, they found “multiple EMSA personnel” attempting to restrain a woman in the back of an ambulance.

Officers put handcuffs on the woman, later identified as Jessica Galloway, 33, and tried to restrain her.

According to a police report, officers said it appeared the woman “was under the influence of some type of intoxicant due to her extreme ups and downs in her behavior.”

Police say the woman tried to grab the EMSA crews’ genitals, asking them to expose themselves.

Once at the hospital, Galloway reportedly grabbed the throat of one of the medics with her left hand, and at one point, caused scratches to the victim’s face.

The report states Galloway also tried to bite at officers.

Galloway was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault upon an emergency medical care provider.