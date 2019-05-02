Altus police arrest man in connection with shoplifting, assault and battery on supermarket employee 

ALTUS, Okla. – A man was arrested in connection with shoplifting and assault and battery on a supermarket employee in Altus, police say.

On Wednesday, around 2 p.m., police responded to a Dollar General Store after receiving information about a man in the store, who matched the description of a suspect involved in a theft and assault and battery at United Supermarket on Sunday.

Altus police say the man, later identified as 36-year-old Cody Brown, ran from the Dollar General store when police attempted to make contact with him, leading police on a short foot pursuit.

Brown was taken into custody approximately two blocks away and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of obstruction, resisting officers and petit larceny. The police department says they will also submit charges against Brown for petit larceny, assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence from the supermarket.