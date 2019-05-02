× City of Edmond celebrating National Bike Month with several events

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond is celebrating National Bike Month with several events by the Edmond Bicycle Committee.

Events can be found below:

Saturday, May 4 – Edmond Family Bike Ride, 8:30 a.m. at Mitch Park

Thursday, May 9 – Flat Tire Repair Clinic, 6:30 p.m. at Flatire Burgers

Monday, May 13 – City Council proclamation for Bike Month, 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers

Tuesday May 14 – Oklahoma Bicycle Society casual ride, 6:15 p.m. at parking lot west of Target

Wednesday, May 15 – Ride of Silence, 6:15 p.m. at Hafer Park

Thursday May 16 – Bicycle-Pedestrian Counting, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, May 17 – Bike to Work Day Celebration, 7:30 a.m. at Festival Market Place

Saturday, May 18 – Bicycle-Pedestrian Counting, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 – Bike to Church Day to the church of your choice.

For more information about May Bike Month, you can email Jan Fees at jan.fees@edmondok.com or call (405)359-4796.