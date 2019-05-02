Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar

City of Edmond celebrating National Bike Month with several events

Posted 7:55 am, May 2, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond is celebrating National Bike Month with several events by the Edmond Bicycle Committee.

Events can be found below:

Saturday, May 4 – Edmond Family Bike Ride, 8:30 a.m. at Mitch Park

Thursday, May 9 – Flat Tire Repair Clinic, 6:30 p.m. at Flatire Burgers

Monday, May 13 – City Council proclamation for Bike Month, 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers

Tuesday May 14 – Oklahoma Bicycle Society casual ride, 6:15 p.m. at parking lot west of Target

Wednesday, May 15 – Ride of Silence, 6:15 p.m. at Hafer Park

Thursday May 16 – Bicycle-Pedestrian Counting, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, May 17 – Bike to Work Day Celebration, 7:30 a.m. at Festival Market Place

Saturday, May 18 – Bicycle-Pedestrian Counting, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 – Bike to Church Day to the church of your choice.

For more information about May Bike Month, you can email Jan Fees at jan.fees@edmondok.com or call (405)359-4796.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.