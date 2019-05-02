Deadly Bryan County tornado rated EF3 by National Weather Service

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that hit an Oklahoma community earlier this week, destroying homes and killing at least one person.

The tornado hit Bryan County Tuesday night and on Thursday, the NWS rated the tornado as an EF3.

Bryan County E.M.S. told News 4 one woman, 58, died, and at least ten others were in the hospital because of the tornado.

Mike Varner lives in Bokchito, his sister lives a few miles down the road.

Varner says the tornado destroyed two trailer homes where their aunts and uncles lived.

"I still have my loved ones, my aunt and uncle. They're both in pretty bad shape," he told News 4 on Wednesday.

"He actually told his son that he remembers being spun and all he could think about was landing on a tree," said Varner's sister, Tanesha Robinson.

The NWS says they will continue to gather information on the other tornadoes in the area from April 30 and May 1.