Emergency crews respond to school bus crash in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a school bus crash in the northeast side.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday near Hefner and Coltrane.

Crews said there were 36 passengers on board and at least three are being taking to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It appears the bus belongs to Crooked Oak Public Schools.

No other details have been released at this time.