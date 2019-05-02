× Firefighters rescue man stuck in trash truck in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews rescued a man stuck in a trash truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 30th and May around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a sanitation truck dumped the load of a dumpster into the truck and compacted the load.

Officials later determined that a man had been inside the dumpster when it was emptied into the truck.

Firefighters were called to remove the man and crews attached a large, metal basket to the end of a truck-mounted aerial ladder and lowered it into the truck.

The man was lifted out of the truck safely and taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown, officials say.