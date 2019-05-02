Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Firefighters rescue man stuck in trash truck in NW Oklahoma City 

Posted 10:25 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, May 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews rescued a man stuck in a trash truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 30th and May around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a sanitation truck dumped the load of a dumpster into the truck and compacted the load.

Officials later determined that a man had been inside the dumpster when it was emptied into the truck.

Firefighters were called to remove the man and crews attached a large, metal basket to the end of a truck-mounted aerial ladder and lowered it into the truck.

The man was lifted out of the truck safely and taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown, officials say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.