Enid police investigating after driver injured when tool falls from tanker truck

ENID, Okla. – Authorities in Enid are searching for a driver following an injury accident last week.

Officials with the Enid Police Department say a motorist was hit and severely injured by a toll that fell from a truck on Wednesday, April 24.

The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. near 3900 E. Willow.

Investigators say the truck that lost the tool was traveling west and was described as a white tanker truck with a Phillips 66 logo.

Now, authorities are searching for the driver and the truck.

If you know the driver, the company that owns the truck or where the vehicle is, you are asked to call the Enid Police Department.