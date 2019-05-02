Family searching for answers after son injured in Shawnee hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - "He's gonna be okay, just think he's gonna be okay," said concerned mother Lorna Foster.

Lorna is holding on to hope, while her son is in the hospital fighting for his life.

"I honestly don't know if my son's gonna make it or not," she said.

27-year-old, Cameron Foster, is now a victim of what Shawnee police are calling a hit-and-run.

"Him, my daughter and grandkids were staying at a hotel... he walked across the street to go get a pack of cigarettes, on his way back is when he got hit and they hit and ran," Lorna said.

Lorna said they flew Cameron from the scene straight to OU Medical Center.

Cameron's family is now wanting answers.

Shawnee police said they don't have a lot of information and still don't know who was behind the wheel when Cameron was hit.

"All my daughter could do was holler and scream that Cameron got hit by a car, and all I could do was panic," Lorna said.

Lorna flew in from New York to be by her son's side. She said family friends bought her the plane tickets so she could get to Oklahoma quickly.

"I'm trying to deal with my husband being in the hospital and my son being in the hospital in two different states; it's not easy," she said.

Lorna said Cameron has already had multiple surgeries on his arm, knee and shoulder.

Lorna said Cameron is also suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

"Of course, he's still swollen all over, but they just told me to give it one day at a time, that's all they can do," she said.

Lorna said the only thing keeping her strong is prayer.

"Knowing that God's here with me, that's the only way I'm getting through this... if it wasn't for God, I wouldn't get through this," she said.

To help Cameron and his family, you can donate here.