LAWTON, Okla. – Officials in Lawton are investigating after a shooting left one person injured.

On Wednesday, just after midnight, Lawton officers were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of SW E Avenue.

When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim transported himself to the hospital and the injury was non-life threatening.

The suspect is unknown at this time, according to police.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.