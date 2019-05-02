× Issues with Oklahoma County Jail’s heat and air system prompt emergency county commissioners meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County commissioners called an emergency meeting to discuss major problems with the jail’s heat and air system.

“You’ve got an arcade heat and air system that you cannot control. It’s done by steam and honestly, you cannot control it,” Sheriff P.D. Taylor said.

Over the years, that system has taken its toll on the Oklahoma County Jail.

“There’s parts of the building one day will be 95-100 degrees and there’s parts of the building that might be 45 degrees,” Sheriff Taylor said.

These current issues with the air conditioning at the jail prompted an emergency county commissioners meeting.

“What’s currently happening today is the contractor is flushing the system,” Stacey Trumbo, the Oklahoma County engineer, said.

The system is being flushed in order to get rid of debris that has built up over the years.

The process should take about a week and the air could be turned on Monday, but there are a few problems.

“You’ve got warranties that could be voided. Maybe, maybe not. You have potential for contractor interference claims,” Trumbo said.

Also, the pipes wouldn’t be fully insulated.

The commissioners voted to wait a week to turn the air back on when the insulation is complete.