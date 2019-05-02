Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of S.E. 51st St. in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, and is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators ultimately arrested 23-year-old Larry Welch on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.