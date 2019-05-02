Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in southeast Oklahoma City

Posted 11:07 am, May 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of S.E. 51st St. in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, and is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators ultimately arrested 23-year-old Larry Welch on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.