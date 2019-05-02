Officials: 16-year-old inmate commits suicide at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a young inmate committed suicide in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Just after midnight on April 23, detention officers say they did a sight check on the 16-year-old inmate and he appeared to be fine.

Just 20 minutes later, authorities say he was hanging from a light fixture by a noose that was fashioned out of towels.

Immediately, officers performed CPR and paramedics quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on May 1.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit confirmed that the teen was in a cell by himself and that no foul play is suspected in his death.

Officials say the teen had been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Feb. 4 on complaints of first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.