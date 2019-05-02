× Oklahoma Humane Society using facial recognition technology to identify lost pets

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society is using facial recognition technology to help identify lost pets.

Officials say now, every dog and cat that enters the humane society’s system becomes registered on Finding Rover, a search engine that allows users to search or register their missing pet through facial recognition.

Users of Finding Rover can search OK Humane and surrounding areas from a smartphone or computer to find missing pets.

If you have lost your pet, you can go to the Finding Rover website, and register your pet, which is free. Users can upload your pet’s photo, enter a few details about your pet, as well as your name, email address and zip code. You can also search missing pets.