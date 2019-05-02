× Oklahoma lawyers giving free legal advice during ‘Law Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are in need of a bit of legal advice, a group of Oklahoma lawyers may be able to point you in the right direction for free.

Oklahoma lawyers are providing free legal advice as a community service to celebrate Law Day on Thursday, May 2.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oklahomans can call into a phone bank to ask questions about legal issues including estate planning, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, child custody, child visitation, Social Security, immigration and small claims court.

Legal advice will not be given in person.

Instead, call (800) 456-8525 statewide or (918) 838-8770 in the Tulsa area. You can also email your question to AskALawyer@okbar.org.

In addition to the statewide hotline, 23 other county bar associations will also provide free legal advice at more limited times on that day. That list is posted here.