Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma lawyers giving free legal advice during ‘Law Day’

Posted 10:36 am, May 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are in need of a bit of legal advice, a group of Oklahoma lawyers may be able to point you in the right direction for free.

Oklahoma lawyers are providing free legal advice as a community service to celebrate Law Day on Thursday, May 2.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oklahomans can call into a phone bank to ask questions about legal issues including estate planning, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, child custody, child visitation, Social Security, immigration and small claims court.

Legal advice will not be given in person.

Instead, call (800) 456-8525 statewide or (918) 838-8770 in the Tulsa area. You can also email your question to AskALawyer@okbar.org.

In addition to the statewide hotline, 23 other county bar associations will also provide free legal advice at more limited times on that day. That list is posted here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.