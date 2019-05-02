× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly abusing child

CHOCTAW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody after allegedly abusing a 6-year-old child.

On April 20, dispatchers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an alleged case of child abuse involving 40-year-old Therman Kemp.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim’s mother says she saw severe bruising on the child’s “back, sides, buttocks, legs and ears” when she picked him up from Kemp’s home. The woman told police that when she told Kemp she was going to take the boy to the hospital, he assaulted her and took her phone so she couldn’t call 911.

Authorities learned that a DHS caseworker had already taken two reports of excessive discipline involving Kemp in 2016 and 2018.

Kemp was arrested on complaints of child abuse, domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child, kidnapping and interfering with an emergency telephone call.