Oklahoma man dies after car hydroplanes, swept down creek during severe storms

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a man was killed during storms earlier this week after his vehicle hydroplaned, causing it to be swept down a creek.

According to police Hiep Tran, 55, was driving his car during a downpour Tuesday evening when he hydroplaned off the road at the Highway 51 and Highway 169 interchange.

“With the rising waters and strong current, he and his car were swept down the Mingo Creek,” police said on Facebook.

Tulsa firefighters and police responded to the scene and were unable to find the vehicle at that time due to high waters.

While firefighters continued searching for the car Wednesday morning as the waters receded, a citizen called police and reported seeing the top of a submerged car in the creek.

Police say the victim was still in the vehicle, which had been carried over a mile away from where it entered the water due to the current.

“At the time of the incident, the water would have covered the car by several feet, making it impossible to see,” police said.