× Police investigating suspicious device found on Oklahoma City taco truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City bomb squad responded to an unusual location after a suspicious device was found.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officials were called to a business near S.E. 59th and Shields involving a suspicious package.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that the suspicious item was found on a taco truck in the area.

The bomb squad is on scene, but no other details are being released at this time.

At this point, traffic in the area is not being severely impacted.