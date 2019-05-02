Pyrotechnics display planned for 31st annual Burger Day Festival

EL RENO, Okla. – If you are looking for something fun for the whole family to enjoy, you will not want to miss the Burger Day Festival in El Reno.

The 31st annual Burger Day Festival will be held May 3rd and May 4th in historic downtown El Reno.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, visitors can enjoy live music, food, games, rides and vendors. Organizers say they will finish the night off with a pyrotechnics show in The Rock District.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can take part in live entertainment, a car show, and can even enjoy part of a massive burger.

Beginning at 12 p.m., organizers will begin cooking an 850 pound onion burger that will then be split up for tasting by festival-goers.

Admission is free and open to the public.