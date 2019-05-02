× S.O.S! Jonas Brothers announce first tour in almost a decade; tour to stop in Oklahoma

Are you burnin’ up for this tour announcement?

The Jonas Brothers announced on Wednesday they are going on a 40-date North American tour, their first in nearly a decade.

The Happiness Begins tour kicks off August 7 in Miami and will make a stop in Oklahoma at Tulsa’s BOK Center this fall.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU,” the brothers tweeted.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can’t wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week 🔥 https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas surprised fans last week with the announcement of their new album, Happiness Begins.

The Oklahoma tour stop is at the BOK Center in Tulsa on September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. and start at $29.95.

