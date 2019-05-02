Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
S.O.S! Jonas Brothers announce first tour in almost a decade; tour to stop in Oklahoma

Posted 9:55 am, May 2, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Are you burnin’ up for this tour announcement?

The Jonas Brothers announced on Wednesday they are going on a 40-date North American tour, their first in nearly a decade.

The Happiness Begins tour kicks off August 7 in Miami and will make a stop in Oklahoma at Tulsa’s BOK Center this fall.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU,” the brothers tweeted.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas surprised fans last week with the announcement of their new album, Happiness Begins.

The Oklahoma tour stop is at the BOK Center in Tulsa on September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. and start at $29.95.

