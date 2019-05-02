Pair wanted for violent kidnapping, assault now in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma County say two people who are accused of assault and kidnapping are now in custody.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were searching for William Rymer and Joanna Kelley.

Rymer and Kelley are facing charges for a violent kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma and Lincoln counties.

A short time later, authorities announced that Rymer was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Kelley was arrested by officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department.