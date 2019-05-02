Softball Hall of Fame Complex gets a makeover ahead of NCAA Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – The NCAA Women’s College World Series brings out 70,000 spectators to Oklahoma City each year. As part of an agreement to keep the series here at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, they had to undergo millions of dollars in renovations paid for by taxpayers.

A $27.5 million bond package passed in 2017 is bringing in new bricks to this ballpark.

“It brings tens of thousands of visitors to Oklahoma City that may not otherwise come. They leave behind about $15 million each year in economic impact to Oklahoma City’s economy,” Tom Anderson, special projects manager with the City of Oklahoma City, said.

The city is not throwing any softballs when it comes to this third phase of renovation.

One of the new eye-catching features is a 17-foot video board.

“They will be able to see the scoreboard that will be situated on the first base side, and they’ll be able to be able to see the same things on the video board that is in straight away center field,” John Miller, with USA Softball, said.

The stadium complex hosts more than 30 competitions each year. The NCAA Women’s College World Series is the biggest.

“Ground zero for anybody that’s got an Amateur Softball Association. This is their headquarters,” Anderson said.

The City of Oklahoma City worked out a long-term agreement with the NCAA Women’s College World Series, lasting through 2035.

In exchange for the long-term agreement, the NCAA wanted improvements to the stadium to better accommodate the athletes, media and improve the fan experience.

Additional bathrooms, a new press box, and complete demolition of the existing facade are also part of phase three.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of this month, just in time for the NCAA Women’s College World Series.