Stephens County officials recover body of man swept away by flood waters

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man who died after being swept away by flood waters.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was notified of a person swept away in a creek near Hwy 53 and Johnson Corner.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told News 4 Thursday that the man’s body was recovered in a pasture that flooded Wednesday night, approximately 3/4 of a mile from where he was swept off the roadway.

Officials have identified the victim as 57-year-old Faron Morgan.