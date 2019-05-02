Tornado that damaged property in Talala rated EF-2, NWS says

TALALA, Okla. – Communities across the state are still picking up the pieces left behind by a series of severe storms.

Now, experts are getting a better idea at the strength of the tornadoes that touched down across Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings for storms that popped up across the region.

Officials with the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center say at least 15 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Authorities say a tornado that touched down near the town of Talala was rated as an EF-2.

The NWS says they will continue to gather information on the other tornadoes in the area from April 30 and May 1.