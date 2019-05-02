Tulsa considers electric scooter minimum age requirement

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa might introduce a minimum age requirement for electric scooters following the death last month of a 5-year-old scooter passenger.

The Tulsa World reports that the city’s community development and policy chief Nick Doctor presented the Mayor’s Office’s proposal Wednesday to city councilors that would require the minimum age to be either 16 or 18.

Doctor says the proposal is one of several that aim to increase electric scooter awareness and ensure they’re being safely used ahead of the summer, when ridership is expected to jump substantially.

Caiden Reyes-Luevano was fatally struck by a car after falling off a Lime rental scooter operated by his mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano.

Ortiz-Luevano was charged with child neglect and negligent homicide. Police say she has fled to Mexico.