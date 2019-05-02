× Volunteers needed ahead of free medical clinic in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Hundreds of Oklahomans are expected to line up for a popular event that provides free medical care to those in need.

The Remote Area Medical Free Clinic is scheduled to take place at Southwestern Oklahoma State University on July 13 and July 14.

The event is a free healthcare weekend for those in need. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis by doctors, dentists and optometrists.

Officials say patients will be able to be seen by dentists for fillings, cleanings and extractions. They can see optometrists for eye exams, glaucoma testing and eyeglasses made on site. Doctors will be providing general medical care, physicals and women’s health care.

So far, officials say they already have 123 medical officer volunteers. However, there is still a need for additional dentists and optometrists.

Also, 100 non-medical volunteers are needed each day to assist with registration, parking assistance and hospitality. Interested area residents should contact Randy Curry at 580.774.3760