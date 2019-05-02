Woman arrested after allegedly choking young son who didn’t want to leave his sister behind at park

Larhonda Brown

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was arrested after allegedly choking her young son, who refused to allow his mom to abandon his 2-year-old sister at the park, witnesses say.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling O’Brien Park when he noticed a confrontation happening in a parking lot.

According to witnesses, a woman was choking her 8-year-old son “after he refused to allow her to abandon his 2-year-old sister at the park.”

Larhonda Brown was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of child abuse and child endangerment.

Officials say the children are now with a family member.

