4 the Weekend: Plenty of art and food

OKLAHOMA CITY – Don’t be discouraged about the rain, the weekend will clear up just in time for some fun outdoor events.

The Edmond Arts Festival takes over downtown.

It’s the 41st year for this fun event with art booths, live music, and food.

Festival officials as that you please do not bring your dogs.

The festival is free and lasts through Sunday afternoon.

The onion burger takes center stage this weekend for the El Reno Burger Festival today and tomorrow.

They always fry up a colossal burger on Saturday,serving it up at 1 p.m.

You can also listen to live music or sign-up for the burger eating contest.

If kolaches are more your thing, you can get the best ones at the Prague Kolache Festival.

The Kolache Festival offers dance, song, food, crafts, a parade, carnival rides and royalty.