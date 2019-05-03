× AAA hosts free document shredding, car inspections event

OKLAHOMA CITY – AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel is hosting a free document shredding and car inspections event at their northwest Oklahoma City location this Saturday.

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. – noon, AAA members and non-members alike can shred documents, check their car batteries and tire pressure, and learn more about identity protection.

The event will be held at the AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center at 6163 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

At least 15 million people were victims of identity theft in 2017, and federal authorities believes that number is higher since such crimes often go unknown or unreported.

Participants in tomorrow’s event can learn about the free ProtectMyID member benefit, as well as products that can help prevent identity theft while travelers are on vacation.

Free battery and tire pressure checks will also be offered to keep drivers safe on the roads.