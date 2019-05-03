Abandoned kitten gets into tight spot as storms moved through Oklahoma

DURANT, Okla. – Severe weather had many Oklahomans running for cover, and some of the tiniest residents were also looking for safety.

Several kittens that were abandoned behind a local store were brought inside just in time.

“They were stuck where a bunch of water runoff was coming, so they were almost going to drown,” Paige Abney, a worker at Roadhouse Bar and Grill, told KXII.

Abney got the 5-week-old kittens to safety.

However, one little guy was forced to fend for himself after he was left behind.

The next morning, Abney’s boss told her that she heard a kitten meowing, so she called Durant firefighters.

“That there was a cat behind a wall, a secondary wall,” JT Argo, a firefighter, said.

The kitten was stuck inside the wall outside of Durant Mercantile, so crews peeled back some sheet metal to find the little kitten.

The kitten was taken to the animal hospital to be checked out, and will soon be up for adoption.