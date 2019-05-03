Affidavit: Waukomis man violates protective order; kidnaps, rapes pregnant woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKOMIS, Okla. - In a 911 call released, a woman told operators, "My sister is there with her boyfriend he's got her hostage up there... she`s pregnant and he`s beating on her."

That call from the victim's sister, about 25-year-old suspect Hunter Landon Timm.

"I think he might be out there beating on her and she`s three months pregnant," the caller said.

According to court documents, Garfield County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call Monday morning.

The affidavit says deputies found Timm sleeping in a bus, and a pregnant woman in her underwear, signaling to be rescued.

"They saw a phone flashing inside the bus, so as they came up to there they got her out of the door and escorted her out," said Garfield County acting-Undersheriff Jody Helm.

The affidavit says they rescued the shaken woman, and found Timm asleep with a shotgun at his side.

"Yes, she told me before he has guns there," said the 911 caller.

When a deputy tried to move the gun, the documents say Timm woke up and grabbed the barrel of the deputy's rifle.

Deputies had to tase Timm, and during the arrest, the document says Timm told deputies, "he just got through having sex with the woman."

Investigators say it was first-degree rape.

The document also states that the woman had a protective order against Timm.

The woman says Timm forced her into the bus at gunpoint.

"Calls this extreme they're rare, but they do happen," said acting-Undersheriff Helm.

Timm is now facing eleven different charges:

Kidnapping Protective order violation Carry or possessing firearm by convicted felon Reckless conduct with firearm Pointing weapon at another Domestic assault and battery by strangulation Possession of a sawed-off shotgun Rape first degree Resisting Executive Officer Use of firearm while committing a felony Escape from arrest or detention for felony

Timm's bond is set at $250,000.

People who live down the road from where this happened tell News 4 they were shocked.

"Completely safe, it's all very neighborly. My brother lives here, my sister used to live down there, it's just a very close knit community" said Waukomis resident Chris Markes.

Officials say the victim is now safe.