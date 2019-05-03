Body camera footage shows chaotic scene following after party prom shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have released body camera footage after two people were injured while trying to escape gunfire during a prom after party.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Northwest Event Center, near NW Expressway and MacArthur.

According to a police report, officers arrived on scene and found two people, a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, trying to leave and covered in blood.

Body camera footage shows police running to the SUV and finding two young men bleeding from cuts to their face.

Officials say the two men were not shot, but say they were injured after they were pushed as they ran into a glass panel inside, receiving lacerations from the glass.

The victims told police they heard the shooting outside and everyone started to panic and run.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.