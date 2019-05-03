× Boil Order issued for the Sardis Lake Water Authority

PUSHMATAHA CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil order for the Sardis Lake Water Authority in Pushmataha County.

Residents and users of the drinking water are advised to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

The DEQ order was issued due to high turbidity and low chlorine in the water system.

Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of the water.

The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority, and therefore are also under the boil order:

Clayton PWA

Pushmataha Co. RWD #1

Pushmataha Co. RWD #5 (Nashoba)

Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Potatoe Hills

Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Sardis Cove

The boil order is only for the Sardis Lake Water Authority and the water systems that purchase water from that system.

The boil order does not include many areas of Pushmataha County.

If you are unsure which water system supplies your water, check your water bill.

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.