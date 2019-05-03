Cameras capture terrifying armed robbery of Oklahoma City jewelry store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Surveillance cameras inside an Oklahoma City jewelry store captured the terrifying moment armed thieves targeted employees.

On Thursday evening, authorities were called to an armed robbery at Higgin’s Jewelers, located near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the armed robbers acted like customers before they began smashing jewelry cases and attacking employees.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured the moment an armed suspect surprised one jeweler, who attempted to fight off the thief. However, authorities say the man hit the victim on the head with his pistol, knocking him to the floor.

Another employee is seen in a choke hold.

So far, no arrests have been mace in the case.

The jeweler is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.