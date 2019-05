× Cameron University postpones commencement ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. – Cameron University officials in Lawton say tonight’s commencement ceremony has been moved to tomorrow morning.

Cameron University’s Commencement, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight, has been postponed until Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will still take place in Cameron Stadium.

Graduates should report Cameron Stadium at 9:30 a.m.