Explosion destroys home in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a home was destroyed by an explosion late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a possible house fire in the 2800 block of S.W. 48th St.

When crews arrived, they realized the home did not have any visible smoke or flames coming from it. However, the home appeared to have serious structural damage.

Investigators soon determined some type of explosion caused the damage to the house.

Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Witnesses told authorities that a car was seen leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. Oklahoma City police were quickly able to track down the car.

Authorities say the blast was so violent that it was felt over a mile away.

“It’s a significant explosion obviously with the house having the damage that it did. Our firefighters at Station 25, which is about a mile away from here, straight-line distance reported being in the rig room of their fire station and they felt their doors shake, so they knew something had occurred,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The home is considered a total loss.