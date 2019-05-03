FCC warning Americans about ‘one ring’ scam robocalls that can result in tolls

Officials across the country are warning consumers about new robocalls that could result in toll charges.

The Federal Communications Commissioner is alerting consumers to waves of ‘One Ring’ or ‘Wangiri’ scam robocalls targeting specific area codes, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.

Generally, the robocaller will call a number and hang up after a ring or two. They may call repeatedly.

These calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back, often resulting in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number. However, officials say you should not call these numbers back.

Recent reports indicate the calls are coming from the West African nation of Mauritania with the ‘222’ country code.

Consumer Tips: