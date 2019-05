× Harkins celebrates teachers with $5 movies and free popcorn

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatres is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day by treating Educators to $5 movies and a free small popcorn on Tuesday, May 7.

The $5 films include all new releases and all film formats.

Free small popcorn is available with ticket purchase.

Educators must show a valid school ID at ticket purchase.

Shows at the Bricktown Harkins on May 7 begin at 9:30 a.m. and the final showing is at 11:10 p.m.

