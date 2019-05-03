Hundreds march in the rain to protest death of Edmond teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Black Lives Matter OKC held a protest in the streets of Edmond, as the police department gave an update on the investigation into Isaiah Lewis’ death.

“If it was your child, you would want to know what happened,” Grace Franklin, the director of Artists for Justice said.

Hundreds stood in the rain and walked in solidarity from the streets to steps of the Edmond Police Department.

“We want justice and we want it now,” protesters said.

Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City hosted a rally in Lewis’ honor.

His father took hold of the microphone.

“It’s very hard for me to accept this but I have accepted it,” Isaiah’s father said.

Lewis died of gunshot wounds in the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police say the teen was running naked through people’s backyards before breaking into a stranger’s home.

Just moments before, his girlfriend was on the other end of a 911 call saying “her boyfriend flipped out on her”.

That’s where he fought with two officers before being tased and shot.

One officer was hospitalized with a head injury.

Neither officers were wearing a body camera.

“That’s part of why we need to hear the accounts that happened inside the house from them,” Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department said.

The department in the midst of a criminal investigation.

“We are having to work off the evidence we have,” Wagnon said. “We are working hard to be transparent as we can through the process. The process doesn’t move as quickly as everyone would want them to.”

Unexpectedly, police made an appearance at the rally after a counter-protester showed up.

“We are villainizing this police department and they would put their life on the line for any person out here no matter what color they were,” John said.

The Lewis family walked away surrounded by supporters frustrated because the final moments of Lewis’ death are still in question.

“That’s one of the questions the family has and that’s something the police department should want to have because it would protect them as well,” T. Sheri Dickerson from Black Lives Matter said.

Lewis’ funeral is set for Saturday morning.

The Edmond Police Department says the two officers involved will remain on paid leave while the investigation continues.

Both officers are set to meet with investigators and their legal team on Monday.