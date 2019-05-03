Investigators find an Oklahoma clue that could lead to break in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are hoping that a minor clue may help authorities get the break they need in an unsolved murder.

Last year, 27-year-old Taylor Meyer was killed while on vacation in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday.

Even though Meyer was part of a large group of people who rented a condo in a gated community, investigators say he became separated from his friends and was targeted by thieves.

Witnesses told police that three people attacked Meyer, stabbing him to death. Ultimately, the killers got away with Meyer’s wallet, shoes, watch and iPhone.

It’s been nearly six months since Meyer was murdered, and police still do not have a suspect in custody.

However, Oklahoma City police believe a small clue in our city might help in the investigation.

Authorities learned that Meyer’s credit card was used in Oklahoma City, and they were able to obtain photo images from the ATM.

Investigators say they would like to speak with the man in the photos. He was seen driving a silver SUV and was with a female at the time.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.