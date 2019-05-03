Memorial planned for Oklahoma soldier killed in double shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – New details are being released about a man who was shot and killed outside of a Lawton motorcycle bar over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Lawton police were called to the 1800 block of SW Lee Blvd. for a shooting.

KSWO reports it started as a fight inside a bar before ending in the parking lot.

Officers initially learned about the shooting during a traffic stop. After pulling over a vehicle, officers overheard screaming and gunshots on a phone call with the driver. The driver told police they were on their way to pick up their sister from a party.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two people who had been shot.

Officials say the victim, Christopher Pugh, was part of the First Battalion 14th Field Artillery at Ft. Sill.

Sgt. Pugh died from his injuries while the other victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“With a heavy heart, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment has lost a beloved Soldier. Sergeant Christopher Pugh was a wonderful brother to have within our ranks, and he will be surely missed,” a statement from the regiment read.

So far, no one has been taken into custody for the shooting.

Pugh’s family is in Tennessee and are urging anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call Lawton police.

A memorial for Sgt. Pugh will take place on Friday at the Frontier Chapel on Ft. Sill.