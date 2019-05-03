× Norman Police Department joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors’ app

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department announced today that it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Norman community with real-time, local crime and safety information.

Residents can text ‘normanok’ to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android.

“The Neighbors app will provide the Norman Police Department yet another tool for real-time communication with Norman residents regarding important crime and safety messages,” said NPD Interim Chief Kevin Foster. “We hope that community members will actively participate in the app as we work together to reduce crime and keep neighborhoods safe across Norman.”

Users can share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said, “We’re excited to have the Norman Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Norman community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

How It Works: