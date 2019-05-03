Northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood on edge after Thursday shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- A fatal shooting Thursday afternoon rocked a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, and police said they still don’t know who is behind it.

“I’m not sure who it is but I just thank God it wasn’t my nephew,” said Duverle Anderson, who lives nearby. “It’s normally peaceful over here.”

“One person was hit by gunfire. A male was pronounced dead at the scene, sadly,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police are still trying to piece together how it all started. Many neighbors looked on in shock, hoping and praying it isn’t one of their loved ones.

“I actually saw one other lady that actually tried to revive the young man, but I guess she may have been a relative. I don’t know. I wasn’t here but I’m glad she tried to do something,” community leader Michael Washington said.

Neighbors said they heard multiple shots. Police detained potential witnesses for questioning.

“We believe there are several people involved. As far as how many shooters there were, we don’t know at this point,” Knight said.

One of the nearby homeowners said he lost a family in a similar incident a few years back and was afraid it may have been his nephew this time.

“It’s crazy. I mean it’s senseless. I don’t know why but it happens,” Anderson said.

And now wishes prayers and healing for the family affected.

“I just hope everybody can deal with it the best they can and move forward,” Anderson said.

The person killed in this incident has not been identified. Police are still looking for those responsible for the homicide.