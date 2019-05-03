× Oklahoma City jeweler pistol whipped during armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City jeweler is recovering after being pistol whipped during an armed robbery.

Authorities were called to Higgin’s Jewelers, near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur Blvd., on Thursday evening.

Investigators say the armed robbers acted like customers before they began smashing jewelry cases and attacking the employee.

Officials have not released a description of the suspects.

The jeweler is expected to be OK.