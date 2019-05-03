Oklahoma woman drafting legislation to help others who also survive traumatic brain injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - In an instant, your entire life can change.

That`s a lesson Alicia Murie knows all too well.

"I was broadsided at 60 miles per hour by a truck pulling a trailer full of wood," Murie said.

That 1997 accident in Wellston left her with a traumatic brain injury.

She was just 16 years old then, but still deals with the effects - effects like partial paralysis that bring her right back to that moment.

"It's like the car door's slamming into my left side all over again and usually I might end up balling my eyes out because of how bad it hurts," she said.

She didn't - and doesn't - let it stop her though.

Earning her degree in health and physical education - she dedicated her life to helping others in similar situations, through social media and at the State Capitol.

She remembers a conversation with a lawmaker in 2012 that spurred her to take action there.

When she asked what was being done to help survivors like her - she didn't like the answer.

"He looks at me and he goes `Nothin,'" Murie recalled.

So she started drafting her own legislation.

Now - she's focused on a bill to create a TBI task force, bringing together victims, their families and caregivers to find more resources for their recovery.

They'll also be aiming at finding the best ways for them to succeed in the classroom and workforce, like Murie, who works as a substitute teacher.

But above all else she wants survivors like her to have a voice.

That bill she helped author is House Bill 1979.

It passed the house and senate.

Now, they're waiting for it to be heard in conference committee.

To join in on Murie's journey, visit her TBI Raiders Facebook Page.