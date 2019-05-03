KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma woman finds 5-foot long snake inside home

Posted 10:31 am, May 3, 2019, by

GLENPOOL, Okla. – As spring weather moves in to Oklahoma, some creatures may be looking for a dry place to hide.

While you may be accustomed to finding insects in your home during the spring and summer months, an Oklahoma woman got quite a fright when she discovered something a bit bigger than your average garden spider.

Officials with the City of Glenpool say a woman called animal control after finding a 5-foot long snake wrapped around a pole.

Animal Control Officer Justin Williams captured the snake and was able to release it back into the wild in the country.

