Police discover drugs, guns during arrest of suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City say they found drugs and several guns during the arrest of a suspect who led them on a chase.

On Thursday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Santa Fe IMPACT Unit reported seeing 23-year-old Joshua Bobo selling drugs from his vehicle near S.W. Grand and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police attempted to pull over Bobo, but he took off. Eventually, Bobo bailed out of the car and led officers on a foot chase.

After he was captured, investigators discovered 11 ounces of methamphetamine, five ounces of heroin, three pistols and a significant amount of cash in the vehicle.

Bobo was arrested on complaints of concealing stolen property, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, trafficking illegal drugs and possession of illegal drug proceeds.