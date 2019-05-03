Today we want to help you brighten up your garden with perennials! Perennials are a plant that you can get multiple years out, rather than just annual planting, to get some beautiful color in your gardens and landscapes. Worried about the Oklahoma winter weather – don’t! Perennials can handle it – most of them are native to Oklahoma! Yellows, pinks, reds, blues, lavenders and sages – just some of the color options available. Different types of daylilies are coming out every year – in tons of colors. Never give up on perennials in a garden! They are a great accent plant for the front of your green to add that extra splash of color. Come on in and see us and we can help you with all your perennial planting needs!

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality! Visit PrecureNursery.com

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.