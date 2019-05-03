Second woman dies from injuries sustained during Bryan County tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A tornado that tore through Bryan County on Tuesday has claimed a second life.

Once the storm passed, officials with Bryan County Emergency Management Services told News 4 that a 58-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during the storm. She has since been identified as Debby Boyd.

At the time, at least 10 others were believed to be injured.

Now, authorities say a second death can be attributed to the tornado.

According to KTEN, Mary Draper passed away on Thursday night from injuries she suffered in the storm.

Draper lived near the town of Blue, just one mile away from where Boyd was killed.

The National Weather Service classified the tornado that tore through Bryan County as an EF-3.